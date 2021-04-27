Editor: I saw part of an interview where John Kerry, our Climate Czar stated that getting to “Net Zero” CO2 emissions isn’t enough.
He said we need to get all the CO2 out of our atmosphere. Apparently Mr. Kerry didn’t take high school biology.
Carbon dioxide is essential for plant growth.
The process of photosynthesis is plants using light energy from the sun to combine CO2 and other chemicals to produce growth.
A byproduct of photosynthesis is oxygen. Without oxygen, we die.
When we exhale part of the air that we expel is CO2 which is a byproduct of our cells breaking down food to power our lives. Remove all the CO2, and it will be a race to see if all life on earth smothers or starves. In any case, life on earth cannot exist without carbon dioxide.
I think it would be reasonable to expect the Climate Czar to be somewhat aware of the science. To quote the President, “Come on man!”.
Doug Schoenwald
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Let’s take a look at what John Kerry actually said – “To preserve a safe and recognizable global climate, the world will need to start removing the carbon dioxide we’ve spewed into the atmosphere over the last 200 years, which has created an insulating layer around our planet.”
A 2018 study published in the journal Environmental Research Letter found that, even under optimistic scenarios for slashing emissions through renewable energy and eliminating harmful industrial farming, the world would need to remove 400 gigatons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to prevent disastrous heating.
