Editor: I just spent several hours watching the coverage of the events at the US Capitol. Protests are legal under the Constitution; storming and occupying the building and terrorizing the members of both houses of Congress is not! Anyone who has committed violence or vandalism inside or outside the people’s house should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
I am a conservative independent. During the Obama administration, conservatives and republicans were referred to as “...clinging to our guns and religion...”,and “....low information voters..”, (translation: “uneducated; unable to understand what’s good for us “). Our opinions and concerns were dismissed outright.
The talking heads in the network media and their cable subsidiaries have ignored any news that didn’t fit their narrative. They have called conservatives vile names such as rubes, racists, white supremacists and worse. They refer to the coastal populations as “elites”, and refer to the rest of the country as “flyover country”. They ignored the violence in Portland, Oregon and described the “protests” in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, and others as “mostly peaceful” while businesses and vehicles burned in the background.
Prominent Democrats have labelled anyone who disagreed with them “smelly Walmart people”, and “..a basket of deplorables”. We deplorables are the people who feed the country, transport goods, build your homes and roads and provide many other services.
There were some obviously questionable actions by election officials in several states, but the courts at all levels, including the Supreme Court, have ducked their responsibility. The many lawsuits were dismissed. The courts refused to look at hundreds (thousands?) of sworn statements by people who observed illegal activities by vote counters, because they don’t have “standing”. They don’t want to touch this political hot potato. It’s no wonder that folks have lost faith in our government institutions.
After 12 years of this, tempers have finally boiled over.I’m surprised that it took so long
Doug Schoenwald
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"They have called conservatives vile names such as rubes, racists, white supremacists and worse. " And each of the conservative/fascist domestic terrorists deserve everyone of those names plus many more.
And now Typhoid Donnie is going to see yet another first - the first "president" to be impeached twice. Gotta love it.
