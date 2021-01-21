Editor:During the Obama administration, I was a low information voter clinging to my guns and religion.
Then came the Trump administration and I was upgraded to a racist, white supremacist, and gun toting nazi.
Now at the beginning of the Biden administration, as a Trump voter, according to Katie Couric, the ladies on the View and others on the left, I am a member of a cult and need to be “deprogrammed”. What’s next, reeducation camps for Trump voters? As Joe Biden says “Come on man!”.
Doug Schoenwald
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.