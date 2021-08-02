Editor: People must understand that vaccination is critical to prevent the virus from mutating from one that threatens us all, to one that kills you.
The government did not develop this vaccine. Devoted scientists did.
A 35% vaccination rate is not good enough.
For the sake of our lives, and our 245-year-old democracy, please check your facts..
Dr. Roger C. Jenkins, Jr.
Prescott
(7) comments
Vaccine works so well oh by the way you can still get covid- Delta bullsh!t if you Democrats already had the shot!
yoop - [thumbdown]Your massive ignorance is only outdistanced by your amazing stupidity[thumbdown]
Uh, oh! Facts are the bane of Republicans which is why they still support a twice-impeached lying fool.
Nice to know Trump is alive and well in your head.
gal - [thumbdown][spam][offtopic]With the way the twice-impeached, lying fool keeps spewing his BS it's impossible to not know the moron is still out there. [thumbdown]
Kind of like you
That’s just the voices in your head, moron, take your meds.
