I am writing this to publicly back up Mayor Cal Sheehy, and Council member Jim Dolan!
Do I want a drag queen show in Lake Havasu City? Heck no. However, Should we stop it? Do you believe they are a big group of people who want to harm children? I don’t believe so.
Will my family and I be there to support the event? No, we will not be at the drag show.
The premise being spread out there is that the drag show is open to men, women and children.
Think about these events and places in our town for a minute, and you decide if children should be allowed?
• Copper canyon on a holiday weekend
• The Channel on a holiday weekend
• The sidewalk next to Kokomo during spring break
• A public restaurant hosting a swinger convention
• All places where children are going to witness behavior that is inappropriate for their age.
The age limit is strictly between the event promotion company and the venue. The promotion company believes they are offering a safe space, The opposition believes they are creating an environment for children to be harmed.
Ultimately this is up to the parents to make wise decisions for their children.
I for one am baffled when I see parents take thier young children into a rated R movie.
I wouldn’t take my children into places where they would be exposed to things I don’t want them to see. When they are adults they can do whatever they want.
So parents, make good decisions. If you think a drag show is a safe place for your children, this is a free country!
The opposition is 100 percent wrong and lost all credibility when they make threats to Mr. Sheehy and Mr. Dolan, period!
So if you want to stop the drag show and want to fall on that sword, please consider that if you truly are trying to protect the children from sexually explicit events, you’re gonna be pretty darn busy trying to shut down all the boating events, making sure parents can’t take their kids to rated R movies, shutting down spring break, and holiday weekends in Lake Havasu City. Otherwise you are a bunch of hypocrites!
If you really don’t want the drag show here, then just don’t buy a ticket and don’t go, and I promise they won’t come back.
