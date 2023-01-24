It seems like a political letter can’t be placed in print without the contributor giving insults or continuing unsubstantiated lies. Old sayings that lend themselves to this opinion are, “if you tell the same lie often enough people will start to believe it as fact” or “if you throw enough manure at a wall some of it is bound to stick”. Let’s clean up our act and be civil for a change.
Character assassination seems to be the normal approach so don’t do it if you live in a glass house. Verify your statements before offering them as fact. Don’t use social media or news media’s bold statements as your source, you can count on the headlines to be negative whether in liberal or conservative media. It is difficult to get true facts when there is so much manure being pitched. Find a 70 year old history book and get a much better handle on the true nature of the world. Being a pre baby boomer has its advantages because we lived through the true history of the post WWII era. Without the advances in technology and economics provided by the second greatest generation you would be calling each other on party lines using dial phones with a cord as just a small example. Maybe that was our mistake because without our generations’ advances there would be no social media to lie on.
