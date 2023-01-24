Editor: I’ve had enough.

It seems like a political letter can’t be placed in print without the contributor giving insults or continuing unsubstantiated lies. Old sayings that lend themselves to this opinion are, “if you tell the same lie often enough people will start to believe it as fact” or “if you throw enough manure at a wall some of it is bound to stick”. Let’s clean up our act and be civil for a change.

