Editor: The elected officials make much ado about making a new bill for the “workers”. Why, then, have they spent much time inserting their own “fluff and crony favors” into the latest bill? Is this a way to be supportive of the thousands of workers who are impacted by this pandemic? Perhaps they are more interested in padding their upcoming voter constituent’s pet programs. This is shameful “representation”. Think about this when you next vote. Research your candidate choices before you make a choice. Lemmings do not look at the see edge when following the leaders.
Dusty Johnson
Prescott
