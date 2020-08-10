Editor: Trump has come on the stage with another hopeful campaign strategy by giving the unemployed a small stipend, plus encourage some to get off unemployment and go back to work. It is a clever attempt as the states will have to pay a portion of it, and if they can’t, the onus is on them. This strategy will backfire, as the checks will be much delayed by bureaucracy and will not be enough to help a family. However, the real message of his largess will be interpreted a little differently than he hopes.
He, basically, has told us that Americans are a lazy lot and would much prefer staying at home (or in a shelter) and collect unemployment. That to get them off their butts he must starve them a little to encourage them to find a little work. Of course, there are fewer jobs available because of a pandemic.
I personally feel Americans are anxious and willing to work at a job where they can buy into a healthcare plan, build towards some kind of retirement and contribute to our country’s well being. We are not a lazy population waiting for the next handout as suggested by current administration.
E. Larsen
Lake Havasu City
