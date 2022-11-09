Editor: In response to your story on abortion, here is the other side of the story.

I know that by aborting 63 million babies that we lost taxpaying citizens. The math works out that if they had all lived, which they would not have, but most would have, then we would have lost almost $4 trillion in Social security Taxes. $1 trillion in Medicare taxes. If you consider that every person averages paying $487,407 in taxes in their entire life, and you multiply that by 63 million, (you can’t do that because most of them are still living) so you take a third of that and you find you lost close to $10 trillion in taxes from them.

1
1
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.