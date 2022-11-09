Editor: In response to your story on abortion, here is the other side of the story.
I know that by aborting 63 million babies that we lost taxpaying citizens. The math works out that if they had all lived, which they would not have, but most would have, then we would have lost almost $4 trillion in Social security Taxes. $1 trillion in Medicare taxes. If you consider that every person averages paying $487,407 in taxes in their entire life, and you multiply that by 63 million, (you can’t do that because most of them are still living) so you take a third of that and you find you lost close to $10 trillion in taxes from them.
That is not all that gets affected. The implications of low fertility rates: “46% of the world’s population has fertility rates below the critical replacement cutoff of 2.1 (Cheadle, 2016). This, Cheadle claims, will seriously alter the demographic balance of many countries, therefore, precipitating them into financial instability. The United States has a .06 replacement rate.
Our seniors are hurting now and they are going to hurt more because of abortion and young people not wanting to have children.
I know this is just the financial side of abortion but there are other sides as well.
A baby in the mother’s womb has her or his heart start beating at six weeks. During its life in the womb, its heart will beat 54 million times by the time it is born.
And, if you are Christian, you know that the Bible says, “Before I formed in the womb, I knew you” Jeremiah 1:4.
For you formed my inward parts; you knit me in my mother’s womb. Psalm 139L13
I am sure the Supreme Court, when they allowed abortion in 1973, did not think of the financial aspects of killing so many. Neither do those who support this atrocity. But this is all true.
