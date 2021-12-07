Editor: In reply to NJ Rose’s letter of Dec. 2, I think there a lot of great people on the left, and I’m sure they believe in God. Crazy right wing ideas? Like open borders? Like two million more illegal immigrants? Like giving those people $240,000 each of taxpayer money? Like leaving Afghanistan in the middle of the night and leaving $80 billion dollars worth of equipment behind? I was just in Texas I didn’t see any righties camped out in Dallas.
Pelosi, Biden are just Catholic in word only. Catholics don’t believe in abortion. They do. As for lord Fauci, his god, along with Pelosi and Biden, is money and power. As for Kyle Rittenhouse he will become a very wealthy man after suing China Joe and all of the news networks for slander. As for values, yours are certainly skewed.
Ed Murray
Lake Havasu City
[241 words]
(1) comment
... and yet another letter of complete hypocriasy. This is what happens when you live in a place with so many like-minded people. There aren't enough to question their motivation, and they begin to empower one another to the point of, you guessed it... insanity. With all the religions and sects in this country, a country that they claim is all about freedom, you would think that they would be glad that politicians don't govern based on their own personal faith. Here's a guy who could careless that people are coming to the border trying to escapade horrible and unlivable conditions in their own country, but attacks politicians that are "Pro-Choice," A guy who calls Biden, China Joe, a name based on unsubstantiated accusations of misdeeds involving China, but thinks Rittenhouse should become rich for killing two people because he was the victim of slander... and he thinks someone else's values are skewed? Insane.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.