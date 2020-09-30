Editor: Once upon a time there was a herd of sheep who were being prayed upon by a pack of wolves.
The sheep held a meeting and voted to appropriate funds to hire some guard dogs to keep the wolves at bay. For a very long time the guard dogs kept the wolves away. And then, one day one of the guard dogs became sick and tired of constantly having to fight the same wolves over and over. He lost his temper and killed a wolf. The wolves were outraged. They began to attack the sheep even in their pens.
No sheep was safe. They told the sheep they needed to re-imagine guard dogging and that the dogs should be defanged. And so they did. And then the wolves ate all the sheepl. End of story.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
