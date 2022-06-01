Editor: If the political left in this country thinks Roe vs. Wade is so sacrosanct, why don’t they show everyone exactly how an abortion is done? Modern technology can look inside the womb while the fetus is ripped apart, so why not put it on national TV so everyone can make up their mind based on knowledge instead of emotion?
Pro-abortionists like to say that a woman has an absolute right to determine what happens to her body. OK, I agree. But how about the other body? You know, the baby. And do you find it interesting that just before the “red wave” is about to roll over Congress, suddenly there is a leak at the Supreme Court that is guaranteed to bring out Democrat voters? Do you suppose the leaker might even be one of the Justices themselves? I’ll bet a dollar against a doughnut that the culprit is never identified. Wanna bet your doughnut?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
[155 words]
(1) comment
Great report ED.
