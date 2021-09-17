Editor: Many, many years ago I was a young Airman stationed at a remote radar site. One day I decided to take photos of the place to send to my parents. As I was taking those photos an officer stopped me and told me that if I took any photos of the restricted area I could be court-martialed and sent to the stockade for treason. Now moron General Milley tells the Chinese not to worry since he will notify them if Trump decides to take action against them. Gee, do you think that qualifies as treason?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
eddie - You are aware that the twice-impeached, lying, loser is no longer in office and cannot share anything with the Chinese, the Russians or any other dictatorships - his specialty when he was in office.
