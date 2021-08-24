Editor: I recently had the occasion to speak with some young people. As you may know, this is not as easy as it sounds. Several of them returned blank stares when I asked how they were doing.
They were really stumped when I asked if they had read any good books lately.
One told me he had seen one in a museum and another said his mother had some. As a writer of books I found this disconcerting to say the least. And now I hear that some school administrators, teachers and teacher unions believe that proficiency in reading, writing and arithmetic are racist inequities. And here I thought our biggest enemy was China.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.