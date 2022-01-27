Ed Schweizer: An honor Jan 27, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $10 per month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor: Responding to the letter to the editor by Dick C. Davis in Wednesday’s edition of the News-Herald, I would like to thank Mister Davis for including me in his list of Havasu’s American patriots.Ed SchweizerLake Havasu City Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dick C. Davis Ed Schweizer Editor Publishing Letter Edition Patriot Lake Havasu City × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More from site Orchids & Onions: Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 Another beautiful day in Havasu... Latania Logan: Superbugs are coming. The US needs to spur the development of new antimicrobials Chicago is one of a handful of American cities where a deadly fungal infection, Ca… Michael Reagan: Pitching softballs to Joe Biden Joe Biden didn’t disappoint me. At his press conference this week he was the same … Poll: should Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens be added to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back
