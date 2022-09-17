Editor: The Biden Administration’s programs, policies and methods are killing people. The President decides to abandon Afghanistan. And people die. And American soldiers die. Liberal activists insist on abortion on demand up to and including the date of birth. And baby’s die. Liberal prosecutors and judges release violent criminals who rob, plunder, rape and kill. And people die. And police officers die.
The administration insists on an open border, essentially inviting anyone from anywhere to simply cross the Rio Grande and walk into our country. And illegal aliens die. And asylum seekers die. And American law enforcement officers die. The open border emboldens the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels and Communist Chinese drug lords giving them an open invitation to run drugs including the deadly Fentanyl. And American children die. Liberal schools bar Conservative speakers. And diversity of thought and freedoms die. The Administration is hell bent to destroy the greatest energy system ever known with their phony climate virtue signaling leaving people in the heat and in the cold. And Americans die. Will you be next?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.