Editor: President Biden and the others who disagree with the Rittenhouse verdict owe the people of Wisconsin an apology.
What an insulting commentary to claim the jurors are all racists and/or white supremacists.
Either that or they think the jurors are too stupid to understand and judge the obvious.
What I saw was an excellent example of Midwest American values.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
Ed, thank you for your wisdom. Like turkey and dressing, it is well served to the readers.
