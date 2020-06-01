Editor: As an ex-cop, veteran of the 1965 L.A. riots and having spent 33 years in the legal community, I am, like most Americans, appalled by the actions of the Minneapolis police officers. Actually, I believe a good case can be made for a charge of first degree murder. At some point Officer Chauvin must have decided to kill Mr. Floyd, and continued to do so. That is premeditation. The other officers at the scene are being criticized for taking no action to stop him. But isn’t that exactly what the government authorities in our burning cities are doing? They are watching the commission of major felonies while doing precious little or nothing to stop them.
Police have always had a duty to act when a felony is committed and that includes the use of deadly force to stop the crime or apprehend the felon. The L.A. riot, now called the Watts Rebellion, ended very shortly after authorities authorized the use of deadly force for the California National Guard.
Are we now so politically correct that we will allow robbery, burglary, arson, assault and even murders to continue because we’re afraid someone might get hurt, or worse yet not vote for us? Shame.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
