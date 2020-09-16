Editor: The Left has decided that our founders and other historic figures should be judged by today’s standards. So I am issuing a warning to the leaders of our country and all those who would be famous. Heed the demands of our “cancel culture” society. If you want to be remembered for all you do, you must immediately begin to live your life by the standards and morays of a minimum of fifty years ahead. You need to follow the rules, guidelines and laws that will be in effect in 2070 and beyond. If you continue to live in today’s world, the people of tomorrow will eventually revile your memory. You will be scorned. All your works, monuments that may have been erected and paintings of your likeness will be torn down or destroyed. What you have done or said will be erased. The future will not understand how you could ignore their way of life and thus you will be disappeared and forgotten. Remember, stupid is as stupid does.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
