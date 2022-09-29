Editor: Thousands of American kids are being murdered in the United States and the best we can do is welcome illegal aliens across the border, give them a phone and a bus ride to Martha’s Vineyard? If our southern border was with Afghanistan or Syria we would be sending drones to fire the appropriately named Hellfire missiles at the narco-terrorists to end this scourge. So why aren’t we?
Ed Schweizer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.