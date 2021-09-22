Editor: I am being told some very strange things lately. Things that boggle the mind. I am told that kids can decide whether they wish to be a boy or a girl. Really? I am pretty sure that the decision was made for them. They tell me that men can get pregnant. Sorry folks, but that is pure bull! Now they say that restrooms, changing rooms and locker rooms can, and should be, co-ed. I think back to my high school days and wonder what my coaches would have said about that. They tell me women can compete with men as policemen, firemen, soldiers and anything they desire. That they have to dramatically lower the standards is left unsaid and speaks for itself. Now we expect our girls to be women at a very early age while conversely expecting our boys to grow up to be girly boys. That one I believe as I see it all the time. All these things I am being told shake me to my very soul. How in the world can our culture endure this madness? What is the future of our country? I am sorry to say it is dismal at best. We adults had better stand up to this insanity right now. The next time someone pushes these assaults on common sense, fight back. If we don’t fight back now, then who will and when? Scary, huh?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
