Editor: In the 1930s my father was an indentured servant (slave) in Europe, working off his family’s debts. With the financial help of American relatives, he escaped and made his way to Le Havre, France, and eventually to Ellis Island. He subsequently rode the hobo rails to rural California for farm work. I grew up very poor. We lived in a garage next to a chicken coop. I began work at 12 as a janitor after school and quit high school at 17 to go into the military and reduce the mouths to feed, bringing in additional funds. Am I qualified for reparations? Should I move back to California? Or is it “reparations for thee but not for me?” Anybody know? Anybody got a guess?
Ed Schweizer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.