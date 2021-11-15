Editor: We all need to pray that nothing happens to President Joe Biden. Are you aware of the succession? Next up is our wonderful and esteemed Vice President Kamala Harris. Then it’s the Wicked Witch of the West 81 year old Nancy Pelosi. After her is another 81 year old, the vibrant and loquacious President of the Senate, Patrick Leahy. Last is the renowned statesman Anthony Blinken. Wow, what a group. Can you imagine any of these people as President of the United States? As the most powerful person in the world? Or, God forbid, Commander and Chief of our armed forces? We might be able to survive good old Joe, but after that, God help us.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
Ed, your words couldn't be truer. The three people mentioned are loose cannons from both ends.
simple - Is there any right-wing loon you will not agree with?
So true, so true. All of them are too old to be running our government. We are in desperate need of some YOUNGER blood. After all the average age in America is about 39 so what is wrong with that picture?
Tom - Well stated. We are in desperate need of having younger people in charge.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
