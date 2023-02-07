Editor: How much more does China have to do to us before we stand up to them? How many Americans have to die? Covid, fentanyl, Tik Tok, universities’ curriculum, illegal immigration, spy balloons, buying our farm land, Swalwell’s paramour, Feinstein’s driver. When is enough enough? Is our foreign policy run by the Chinese Communist Party? Or do they just make offers to Biden that he can’t refuse?
Ed Schweizer
