Editor: We live in the area of the proposed 87 unit apartment building and we have some questions of the city fathers. Are you crazy? Better yet, do you actually live here? Are you not aware of the water situation? Do you drive on our over crowded roads? Have you seen what happens to our town when the winter visitors arrive? Or, are we seeing something much more sinister? One has to wonder. I encourage everyone to drive by the scene at McCulloch and Chemehuevi and judge for themselves. Surely a traffic light will soon follow to further foul up traffic on McCulloch.
Ed Schweizer
