Climate change
Editor: Climate change is real. I’ve seen it with my own eyes and you would have to be blind not to see it.
In the past few weeks I have seen it getting darker earlier and earlier each day. I noticed that the wind has been coming from a different direction than it was. More clouds too.
A friend in Tucson tells us it is raining down there, but no one cares at all. They are still driving their pick-ups and SUVs and ignoring what is going on all around them. Recently we drove up north.
We were amazed at the climate changes we observed. It was noticeable colder up there. And again, no one seems to care.
Oh well, perhaps it doesn’t really matter anyway since my President has informed me that Armageddon is coming soon.
I guess it’s too late to buy one of those battery powered vehicles. Do they use triple A or double A?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
