Editor: My gosh, those tree hugging climate change eggheads were right!
The climate did change.
Just a couple of weeks ago it was 120 degrees with clear blue skies.
Look at it now! Clouds, thunder, lightning, rain and cold winds. How did those “scientists” know? We definitely need to take some action.
We could start with a ban on cars, power boats and those evil gas powered golf carts. That should get us started on the track back to high temps and clear skies. I doubt it will take more than a few months.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.