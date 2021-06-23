Editor: Crazy isn’t just a country song anymore. It’s now our government, our citizens, our culture and our lives. “It’s insane!” “It’s crazy!” “They must be nuts!” “Everything is bonkers!” Have you heard anyone saying those things lately? On T.V., the radio, your friends and your family? Shouldn’t that tell us something? Isn’t something really wrong? Our country has lost it’s mind, it’s sense of direction, it’s equilibrium and it’s promises. Common sense is rare. Logic is dead. But the really, really scary part is that so many of our fellow citizens seem to like it like this. What a shame.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Well when we allow a twice-impeached, lying, crook drive one major party of idiots it is little wonder how messed up our nation is. This moron seems to think he's going to be "reinstated" as the leader of our nation - he's not. There is no provision for "reinstating" anyone to the office of the presidency, let alone a maniacal man-child. And of course we have the fruadit going on in Maricopa County that is the world's greatest exercise in futility. No matter what their conclusions might be, they mean nothing, because the idiots in charge of have - through lack of security and tampering destroyed the validity of all of the ballots, voting machines and other material.
