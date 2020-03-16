Editor: I am embarrassed and disgusted by the cowardly conduct of the American public and especially here in Lake Havasu where there have been zero cases of the virus. Fearing a shortage of some items, for whatever ridiculous reason, they create the shortage they fear. They turn into mobs of selfish, childish, frightened mice, hording their cheese. With a population of over 300 million people, 50 had died as of this writing. Half of them are in one location hundreds of miles from here and most of them were elderly with preexisting medical conditions. Yet younger and healthy citizens have succumbed to the fear and rushed out to ensure they have a year’s supply of toilet paper and to hell with everyone else. What a crying shame we have raised a country full of self centered wimps. God help us if a real emergency comes along. It’s the flu, kiddies, not Armageddon.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
