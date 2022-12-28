Editor: Recently circumstances required my spending a couple of days in the Havasu Regional Medical Center, a place that reflects the population of the entire area. I am interested in people, so I talk to them. I ask them questions. I was surprised to find an amazing diversity among the doctors, nurses, staff, volunteers, patients and others. People from Germany and Ohio. Pakistan and Texas. Mongolia and Illinois. Canada and all over California. All have gravitated to our little city on the Eastern banks of the Rio Colorado bringing their unique personalities with them. I am proud of what Havasu has become. Proud to live here. Aren’t you?
Ed Schweizer
