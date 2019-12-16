Editor: What great revelations have been the Kavanaugh hearings, the Mueller hearings and the Trump Impeachment fiasco. The American public finally had its first up-close look at the amazing collection of human debris who actually run our federal government in Washington. Every corner of our beloved institutions, be it the FBI, the CIA, the DOJ, the NSC and others, seem to be staffed by pencil neck geeks and nerds of every shape, size, gender, color or political party who are also back stabbers, traitors, arrogant sycophants, liars and thieves. Are these the only kind of people who are drawn to public service? And what about their advisers from the twisted and warped ivy covered halls of academia? Do they only graduate supercilious fools or do only supercilious fools go there? For those who can’t “do”, they sure have a lot to say. To drain the swamp of it’s dark, smelly creatures, Trump will need a really big net.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
The one thing the thing the draft-dodging, low-life, scum has accomplished has been the turning of the so-called swamp into a disgusting cesspool that he has filled with the most amazing collection of anti-American losers ever seen by man.
