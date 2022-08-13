Editor: I keep looking, but I never see anyone wearing a body camera except police officers. Why is that? How about firemen?
They have a lot of public contact. Are they all completely proper and by the book al the time? How do we know? Body cams would give us the truth. Other government employees should also be considered.
How about the mailman? Street maintenance? For that matter, how about the mayor and the city council? Who really knows what they are doing? Hey! How about EMTs and ambulance crews? No one knows what they are actually up to, right? Now that I think about it, perhaps we all should be wearing body cams.
Talk about reducing crime! So why should only police officers have to carry such a burden? If you’re a good, honest citizen, how could you possibly object?
