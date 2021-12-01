Editor: How in the world is it legal to set off explosives in the desert so close to residential areas that our windows rattle?
Our animals are terrified at each blast. Since it only seems to occur on weekends, I would guess that our loverly visitors from the west are probably the culprits.
They certainly can’t get their kicks blowing up targets in California, can they?
Is there nothing to be done to stop this insanity, or do we once again bow to the almighty tourist dollars and to hell with the full time residents.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.