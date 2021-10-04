Editor: Biden and his Communist China lifestyle loving cabal are pushing legislation they say will fundamentally change our country.
Isn’t that exactly the same as saying they hate this country?
This terrible country that in 245 years has created the highest standards of living on the planet?
This racist country where hundreds of thousands of black and brown people are giving up everything they have to walk hundreds of miles for a shot at getting in here? This awful country that has seen thousands of brave young men and women give their lives so that others might live free?
This is the country they want to fundamentally change? What is wrong with these people? Are they crazy or stupid? Either way, they are beneath contempt.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
“This terrible country that in 245 years has created the highest standards of living on the planet?”
As usual Ed is wrong. Here are the facts
The ratings below shows each country’s index score for safety, health care, pollution, climate, and the overall quality of life index score.
1. Denmark (192.53)
2. Switzerland (190.92)
3. Finland (186.40)
4. Australia (185.03)
5. Netherlands (184.18)
6. Austria (181.68)
7. Iceland (180.74)
8. New Zealand (178.22)
9. Germany (177.25)
10. Estonia (175.99)
11. Denmark
12. Oman
13. Sweden
14. Slovenia
15. United States
