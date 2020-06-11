Editor: Orchids to the Letter to the Editor by Chris Bowker of Desert Hills. Beautifully written satire and exactly on point.
We are being run over by Snow flakes. Time to drag out the blower.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
