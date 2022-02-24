Editor: Want to exercise control over any group of people? Just take away their individual identity. Ask any military drill instructor. Cut off their hair and dress everyone in an identical outfit and individuals are gone, replaced by a group that is now easy to control. Ask any prison guard. Same idea, same result. Ask any Communist Chinese. Same idea, same result. Ask any teacher or their union representative. Take away a child’s face and their Individual personality is gone. You have a group of look alike masks who are easy to control. What genius!
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
