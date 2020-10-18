Editor: I have been trying to watch the Coney Barrett confirmation hearings, but each time I do I find myself becoming angry, frustrated and sickened. But today I suddenly realized how great this is. The Democrats are putting their hate and nastiness on full view of the American public. We are seeing what a bunch of jerks they really are. They are putting their crazy, anti-American ideas out there for all to see. So keep it up, Demos. it’s getting better every day.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
