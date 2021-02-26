Editor: In response to the diatribe by Holly Dove in Wednesday’s paper. I want to thank her for putting on display the vicious hatred of the left. I wonder how she sleeps with all that poison inside her. I suggest she find a vortex and beat her drum at midnight on a full moon. I know she’ll feel better.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
These sad supporters of the Former Guy are just pathetic. Want to see HATE, wait until the useless fool spews his garbage at the anti-American CPAC meeting of morons.
