Editor: We who make our homes in Lake Havasu City know it can get really hot.
Suffocatingly hot!
But there are a lot of things that Havasu is not. It's not snow, ice, damaging hail, hurricanes, tornadoes, squalls, giant earthquakes, choking smog, forest fires, blizzards, killer mud slides, nor'easters, cyclones, tsunamis, zero visibility fog and haboobs. But don't tell anyone.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
I always tell people who ask how I deal with the heat that I have never had to shovel "HOT" off my driveway.
