Editor: Our country is in serious trouble and no one seems to know what to do. Many seem to think the answer is to reverse every concept that has made this country great. In other words, kill it and start over. In my opinion those people have lost their minds. I think we just need a hero to come along and lead us back to the common sense path we used to follow. Trouble is, I don't see any heroes. Where is John Wayne when we need him? For that matter, where is George Patton? How about Eisenhower? Ronald Regan or Rush Limbaugh? We could use a Washington or a Jefferson or a Madison. Yes, we need a hero to lead us out of the darkness. Or, as my D.I. used to say, "It's time to take names and kick ass!"
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
