Editor: How in the world can a Democrat, liberal, progressive or whatever you call yourselves, look your fellow Americans in the eye and tell them that’s it’s a good thing to release or refuse to jail criminals?
How can you defend your refusal to arrest shoplifters and other street hoodlums, open our borders to all comers, no matter who or what their criminal or medical status might be? How can you defend paying exorbitant amounts for necessities such as groceries and gas? Telling our children they can choose their gender? Teaching them to be ashamed of being white or be a victim for being black? Taking a knee instead of proudly standing and putting your hand over your heart in gratitude for our wonderful country? How in the hell do you do that? I am embarrassed for you and your ilk.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
