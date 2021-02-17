Editor: I was raised very, very poor. When I was a young man our family of six lived in a rented garage with blankets hanging from the rafters to form walls. But never mind all that. I was born White and am therefore privileged. I apologize. I began work at the age of 12.
Obviously I took a job away from an illegal immigrant. I apologize. I am a veteran of the United States military and therefore a volatile threat to our nation. I apologize.
I was a police officer for many years. I deserve to be scorned or denigrated or at least de-funded. I apologize. I was a Trump supporter and flew his flag. Therefore I have Nazi tendencies. I deserve to be fenced out of our nation’s capital. I apologize.
I am married to a woman and therefore anti-LGBTQWXYZ. I apologize.
I have four children and eight grandchildren and have therefore contributed to overpopulating the world. I apologize.
I drive a gasoline powered SUV. I contribute to global warming or cooling or whichever it is at the moment. I apologize. I am so ashamed, I shouldn’t be allowed to live in the “land of the free”. Evidently, none of us should.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.