Editor: Recently I have heard leaders of the black community stating that white supremacy comes from the “original sin” of slavery.
Really? I have to ask, are they that ignorant or simply that duplicitous?
Have they never read a history book? Are they not aware that slavery was practiced pretty much everywhere on earth?
Are they not aware of the African slave traders or the Arab slave cartels or the wars to obtain slaves by Native Americans hundreds of years before our contry was even established?
Slavery ended in this country due to leaders following the precepts and writings of our Founding Fathers. You know, the ones whose statues are being torn down or removed.
It just appears to me that their goal is to foster such hatred between the races as to eventually devolve into war between us. please stop it.
Read a book.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
