Editor: Hooray for the letter to the editor by Don Evans on Tuesday. Finally someone is speaking for the full time residents of this city. Like many Havasu residents, we came here for the boating and fishing for many years before actually moving here twenty years ago. Our family has been here since the ‘60s. I have always thought of Havasu as the paradise many have proclaimed. Living here on the East banks of the Rio Colorado has been a dream come true. I expect to live out my years right here. But now the dream is becoming a nightmare. The city leaders and the tourist folks have seen the glint of gold and silver and simply cannot control themselves. Money may make the world go ‘round, but you should be careful how it is earned and used. What goes around comes around.
Like many retirees I speak to, I wonder how many more homes can be built and how many more snow birds can be tolerated? Have you driven around town lately? It’s a zoo. They have simply overwhelmed the infrastructure. Our roads are falling apart. Parking everywhere is becoming impossible. Try backing out of the angled parking on Main Street against a constant flow of traffic. Shopping in our markets is a chore. Eating out has become hours of waiting only to sit in loud and crowded venues with long lines out the door. We no longer even try to get in. How long should you have to wait for your doctor’s appointment? How long should it take to get a haircut? We have stopped shopping locally and buy everything on-line. It’s just not worth the hassle to go into town, much less up to the “mall”.
Please think about what you are creating for our future. Don’t California our Arizona and stop killing Havasu.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
