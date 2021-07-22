Editor: Editor: If Bill O’Reilly wrote about our town, he would call his book “Killing Havasu”. We retired here back in the nineties to enjoy the weather, the boating and the fishing lifestyle. We can enjoy those things no longer. I hope the city fathers and the Chamber of Commerce are happy. How many more Californians can you cram into our markets? How many more cars, trucks and boat trailers on our streets? How many more boats on the lake? We no longer visit the lake or the businesses in town. It just isn’t worth the aggravation. If we were younger we would leave. Recently we made the mistake of coming into town on a Saturday. These California tourists are the most rude, obnoxious and bellicose people I have ever seen, and I have visited every large city in this country. We saw speeders, following too closely, right of way violations and one incident of road rage that very nearly caused an accident. You know what we didn’t see? We didn’t see any law enforcement. If these fools are to be encouraged to come here, shouldn’t we at least make them obey our laws? When is enough, enough? You are killing Havasu.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
