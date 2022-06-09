Editor: Want to raise a kid to be a monster or a killer of children or an evil person with no clear guidelines for life? Be sure he is raised cheek and jowl with electronic devices and becomes conversant with social media as early as possible. In the crib is not too early to give him a smart phone. Do not allow him to have direct, kid-to-kid conversations or teach him how to interact with adults or strangers. Never, ever, take him to church. Teach him how mean and evil the police are. Never, ever use any corporal punishment to correct his indiscretions. Play lots of rap music to lull him to sleep. Let him choose which shows to watch on TV. And don't worry if he is obsessed with guns. He probably just wants to shoot at paper targets or go hunting with his friends. You know, the nice kids he meets online.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
