Editor: I was sitting in the waiting area in a large medical facility, alone, reading a book when I was confronted by an employee who felt obligated to demand that I wear a mask. I explained that I have emphysema, making it very difficult to breathe in a mask, that I had been vaccinated and that I was alone with no one near me. Didn’t matter. They demanded that I wear the mask. I was told it is a rule. Really? Do they know something that the rest of us don’t? Are the vaccines no good? Have we been lied to by the CDC and NIH? Or does the “king” of the castle just demand we serfs shut up and obey? So which is it? Do the vaccines work or not?
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
You nailed it, Ed. Now "shut up, serf, and obey!"
Ed is not whining. He is simply questioning a rule that defies common sense.
[thumbup]
Waiter? Over here? Can we get some cheese to go with that whine?
He was not whining at all? He merely asked a question that has been on the minds of many Americans. There has never been a "law" requiring masks and it sounds like he has a valid medical reason for not wearing a mask if there were such a law. And, under ADA, he can't be asked to prove that he has a condition that allows him to live freely, and unmasked. Even your beloved Dr. Fauci said that masks do nothing, really, to prevent people from catching the virus.
