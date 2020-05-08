Editor: Onions to the mask shamers. Do you not understand that many people cannot wear them? I have emphysema and breathe very shallow. Put on a mask and I simply cannot breathe. So come on and verbally attack me. I might have a few things to tell you in turn.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
How about "staying at home?" Not only would that save you the horror of wearing a mask, but would make many of us very happy.
