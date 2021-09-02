Editor: I am flying my American flag at half staff for the Marines lost in Afghanistan. I think I might leave it that way for our country.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
Regarding the national news media’s freakout over President Biden’s role in the Ta…
While Democrats and Republicans argue about whether Arizona’s a red or blue state,…
Editor: In their quest to prove to all the world that America is systemically raci…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.