Editor: I have been aware of privilege all my life. I was one of the poor farmer’s kids in high school. Along with our often even poorer Mexican neighbors, we were bused into the city for school. The city kids, wearing their chinos, penny loafers and button-down shirts would laugh and jeer at our Levis, boots and huaraches. They claimed that we smelled like cow manure, and we probably did. It was pretty easy to see who was privileged. Tall, good looking and athletic boys and pretty girls in their pink angora sweaters were obviously privileged. The rich kids had ‘55 Chevys and cool ducktail haircuts. We had our dreams. But no matter how our lives turned out, we still remember all the insults the bullies dished out. And all these years later we remember the bullies themselves with undiminished loathing. Those memories never go away. And now a new privilege is determined by skin color and race. I am pretty sure that white liberals dreamed up this scheme.
Unfortunately, many in the black community bought into it. Too bad because they will be the ones who will suffer the payback. Think about it. Isn’t the average white person scared to death they might say or do the wrong thing and thus be labeled a racist? Wouldn’t they think that it would just be better if they stayed away from black folks, just to be safe and not get canceled for being deemed a racist? And why would a black person want to work with the privileged? So who loses when white and black people no longer wish to be with each other? We all do.
Ed Schweizer
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
[thumbdown] " I am pretty sure that white liberals dreamed up this scheme." And - as usual - you would lose. [thumbdown]
